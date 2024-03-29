McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.86. The company had a trading volume of 686,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,970. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

