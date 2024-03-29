McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.97. 5,995,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

