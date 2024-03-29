McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $195,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %
PH traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.79. 608,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.49 and a 200 day moving average of $453.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $308.26 and a 12-month high of $561.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
