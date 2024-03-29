Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,860 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Trading Up 1.2 %
CPRT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 5,084,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,906. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
