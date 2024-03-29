Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,903. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.