Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 13.2%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.31 ($2.51) and last traded at €2.36 ($2.57). Approximately 171,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.72 ($2.96).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €1.59 and a 200 day moving average of €1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

