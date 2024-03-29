MetisDAO Market Cap Reaches $515.31 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $98.14 or 0.00141876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $515.31 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 99.72294275 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $29,679,024.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

