Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Trading Down 3.5%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Metro Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
