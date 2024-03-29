MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.07

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 555225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.