MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGM opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $361,915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $165,932,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

