Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.34.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $420.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $275.37 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.