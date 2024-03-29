Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

