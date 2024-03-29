MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 448,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 735,600 shares.The stock last traded at $7.56 and had previously closed at $7.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 154,376 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 145,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.