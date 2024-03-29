Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 18106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

