Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 1.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 197,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 243,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.54 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

