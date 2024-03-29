Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.55

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 17458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

