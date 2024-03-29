Mizuho Begins Coverage on Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

