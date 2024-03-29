Mizuho Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $48.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

