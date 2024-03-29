Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $12.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.26.

RIVN opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after buying an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

