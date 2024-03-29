Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Down 0.4%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.69). 143,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 139,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.70).

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £154.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,225.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.57.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Mobius Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.67%.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

