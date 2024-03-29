Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.