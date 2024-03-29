Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What are earnings reports?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.