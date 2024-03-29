Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $8.88 Per Share

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.27) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

