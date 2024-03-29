Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $419.88 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00076443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00024765 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,062,377 coins and its circulating supply is 851,912,289 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

