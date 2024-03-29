Morgan Stanley Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $21.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

