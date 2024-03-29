Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $235.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $192.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.84. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.