Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

