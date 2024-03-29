Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.43 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

