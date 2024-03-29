Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for AES (NYSE:AES)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.92 on Monday. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

