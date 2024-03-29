Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

