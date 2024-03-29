Morgan Stanley Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $21.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

