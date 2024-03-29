MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $578.21.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $560.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

