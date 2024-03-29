Multitude (ETR:FRU) Shares Down 1%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.15 ($5.60) and last traded at €5.15 ($5.60). Approximately 3,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.20 ($5.65).

Multitude Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $113.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.98.

About Multitude

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business units. Its loan portfolio consists of micro loans, Plus Loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans, credit line, and purchase financing.

