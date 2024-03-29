My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $289,473.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

