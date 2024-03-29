MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Purchases £1,000 in Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Tom Lamb acquired 2,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,263.74).

Tom Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Tom Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,940 ($3,715.41).

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON MYX opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.42. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

