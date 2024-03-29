National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) General Counsel Michael W. Reville Sells 450 Shares of Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $23,724.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,260 shares in the company, valued at $857,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $53.71 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

