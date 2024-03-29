Navalign LLC Sells 17,143 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 1,840,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

