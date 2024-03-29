Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VYX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

VYX opened at $12.63 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

