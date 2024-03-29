Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $198.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

OLED stock opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.83. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

