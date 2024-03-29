Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 29,195 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $89,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,709.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nerdy Price Performance
NYSE NRDY opened at $2.91 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
