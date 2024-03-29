NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

