Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $601.59 and last traded at $607.33. Approximately 3,708,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,000,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.53.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.70. The stock has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

