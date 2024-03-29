Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

NYSE NBXG traded up 0.03 on Friday, reaching 11.75. 288,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.93. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

