Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NBXG traded up 0.03 on Friday, reaching 11.75. 288,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.93. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.23.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.