New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NYMT. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYMT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $656.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.