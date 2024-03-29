NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,830,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661,643. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

