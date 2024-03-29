NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Down 2.7%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 554,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 950,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

NextNav Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Get NextNav alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextNav

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at $313,536.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares valued at $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

About NextNav

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.