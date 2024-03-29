NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Down 2.7%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 554,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 950,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
The stock has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.
In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at $313,536.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares valued at $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
