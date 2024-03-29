Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.65 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

