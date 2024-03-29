Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 14.4% Higher

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.04. 163,835,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 89,800,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Nikola Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 43.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nikola by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nikola by 14.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nikola by 39.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 168,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

