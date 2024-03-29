NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 3.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 55,938,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 58,876,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NIO Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

