Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

