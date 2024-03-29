NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Announces Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.46% and a negative return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 2,093,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

